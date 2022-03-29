J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $136.36 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.59.
