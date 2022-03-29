J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,445 iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 133.1% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $49.09.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (IHAK)
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.