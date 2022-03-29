J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,445 iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 133.1% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $49.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.