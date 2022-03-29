J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,121 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 186,125 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,285 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 251,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIF stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $15.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

