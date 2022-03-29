J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $137.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average of $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.