J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 251,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.