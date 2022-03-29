Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Receives $44.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.25 to C$45.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of JWLLF opened at $27.98 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

