Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $159.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,340. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.93.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.