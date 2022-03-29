Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.
