Jiayin Group (JFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Jiayin Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JFIN stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $149.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jiayin Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Jiayin Group (Get Rating)

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.