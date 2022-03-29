John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 8,283 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 5.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

