Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 338,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,832,000 after acquiring an additional 18,428 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 260,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $177.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $467.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.38.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.