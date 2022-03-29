Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,600 ($34.06) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.88) to GBX 2,320 ($30.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.00.

Shares of JMPLY stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.25. 8,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,161. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

