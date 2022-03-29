Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) CFO Sells $80,080.00 in Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.72 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $813.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

