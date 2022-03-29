JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Price Target to GBX 2,830

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,580 ($46.90) to GBX 2,830 ($37.07) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PSMMY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.57) to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.49) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.76) target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,268 ($42.81) to GBX 2,897 ($37.95) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,413.14.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $3.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

