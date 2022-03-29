JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 710

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.96) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.61) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.69) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 784.50 ($10.28).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

BDEV opened at GBX 511.60 ($6.70) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 587.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 655.30. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 504.60 ($6.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.47).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,586.17).

About Barratt Developments (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.