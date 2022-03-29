JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) to Neutral

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Plantronics stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50. Plantronics has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POLY. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

