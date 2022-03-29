JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target to GBX 168

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.11) to GBX 168 ($2.20) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRST. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 440 ($5.76) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 400 ($5.24) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 297.60 ($3.90).

Shares of LON:TRST opened at GBX 144 ($1.89) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £595.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. Trustpilot Group has a 12-month low of GBX 123.20 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 481.80 ($6.31). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 273.59.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

