JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $175.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.53.

NYSE JPM opened at $140.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $415.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

