JUST Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $444.48 million and $164.98 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00047546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.84 or 0.07205913 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,704.41 or 0.99991169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00047765 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.