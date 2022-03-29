Karura Price Tops $1.68 on Major Exchanges (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Karura coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a market capitalization of $48.11 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Karura has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.94 or 0.07200215 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.80 or 1.00020758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046686 BTC.

About Karura

Karura's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins.

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

