Katerina Patmore Acquires 5,691 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Katerina Patmore bought 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016.16 ($13,120.46).

LON HWG opened at GBX 185 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £597.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Harworth Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 124 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.30 ($2.53).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Harworth Group from GBX 184 ($2.41) to GBX 197 ($2.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

