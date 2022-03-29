Kava (KAVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $781.19 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $781.19 million and approximately $232.04 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00009783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00197458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.48 or 0.00424210 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00051284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,923,137 coins and its circulating supply is 166,470,013 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.