Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.68.

Shares of KEL opened at C$6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$7.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$70,109.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,484,944.36.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

