KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of KemPharm stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92. KemPharm has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $15.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm during the third quarter worth about $1,545,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KemPharm by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in KemPharm during the third quarter worth about $1,574,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

