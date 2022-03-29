Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 555 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

NYSE DIS opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

