Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

