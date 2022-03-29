Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $704,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,021,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,615,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,893.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of EWL stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.