Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 195.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 171,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 113,564 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth $324,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the second quarter worth $230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 17.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.75. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

