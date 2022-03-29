Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMAT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

