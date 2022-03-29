Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after buying an additional 1,319,107 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 31,901.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 345,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 344,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OGE Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,746,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

