Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 181,833 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,780.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT stock opened at $271.94 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.43.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.