Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $5.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.07. 906,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,864. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

