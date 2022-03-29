KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) PT Raised to 170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 160.00 to 170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
KGHPF opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $54.27.
About KGHM Polska Miedz (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KGHM Polska Miedz (KGHPF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.