KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) PT Raised to 170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 160.00 to 170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KGHPF opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Get KGHM Polska Miedz alerts:

About KGHM Polska Miedz (Get Rating)

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.