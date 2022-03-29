Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.94. The company had a trading volume of 202,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.26. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$18.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.15.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.95.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

