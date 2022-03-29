Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

KMI opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

