Kingdom Game 4.0 24-Hour Volume Tops $223,786.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $423,176.43 and approximately $223,786.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.86 or 0.07118323 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.62 or 1.00176523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00055109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

