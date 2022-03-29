Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635 over the last three months. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,026,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KNTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

