Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.37

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $11.25. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, insider Richard Thomas Williams bought 15,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 156,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 226,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,635. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 172,674 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 56,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.