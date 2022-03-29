Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Lowered to €80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($109.89) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.54. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.