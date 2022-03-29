Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Lowered to €80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($109.89) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.54. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

