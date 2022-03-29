KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $430.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.10.

KLA stock opened at $375.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.87 and its 200-day moving average is $378.78.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in KLA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

