Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KHTRF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a research note on Friday. Knight Equity decreased their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.81.

OTCMKTS:KHTRF opened at $4.11 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

