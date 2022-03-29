Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the February 28th total of 284,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $$2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, and property development services.

