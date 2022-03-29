Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the February 28th total of 284,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $$2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)
