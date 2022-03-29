Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $9.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 53,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $5,102,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

