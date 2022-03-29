Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $9.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $12.28.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.
About Korea Electric Power (Get Rating)
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.
