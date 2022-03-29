KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.14

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.14 and last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 31073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.50. The firm has a market cap of C$105.99 million and a P/E ratio of 86.90.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$424.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$385.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.43%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

