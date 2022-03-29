Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.57. 9,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.86. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40.
KHNGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
