LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Update

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE LAIX opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46. LAIX has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAIX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LAIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

