Landec (LNDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $129.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. On average, analysts expect Landec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landec stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Landec by 5.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Landec by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Landec by 78.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

