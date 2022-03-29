Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Short Interest Update

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LDGYY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $19.75.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

