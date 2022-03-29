Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Qin Zhou Buys 20,000 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) Director Qin Zhou purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qin Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Qin Zhou acquired 570 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $5,067.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $415.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.17.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Landsea Homes by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Landsea Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

