Landsea Homes (LSEA) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Landsea Homes to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.92 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.66

Landsea Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 10.82% 143.51% 11.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Landsea Homes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landsea Homes Competitors 385 1491 1364 89 2.35

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.77%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ rivals have a beta of 2.40, meaning that their average share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landsea Homes rivals beat Landsea Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

